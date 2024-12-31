Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could get car crash detection feature

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to include a car crash detection system, potentially bringing the brand closer to competing with Pixel and iPhone in safety-focused smartphone features.

While smartphone crash detection isn’t new, Samsung has lagged behind its competitors despite including relevant sensors in previous models like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

However, these earlier devices lacked the necessary software to activate the feature, rendering the sensors inactive. That could, however, potentially change with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could support car crash safety feature

Documentation recently discovered by folks over at Android Authority reveals that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely include a car crash sensor. Still, it remains uncertain whether the feature will be functional at launch.

Although One UI versions as far back as 5.1.1 contained code suggesting crash detection capabilities, no implementation or activation method has been made available to users.

It suggests that while Samsung has laid the groundwork for crash detection, its development may still be incomplete or delayed due to technical or strategic considerations.

If Samsung successfully rolls out crash detection with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it could be a valuable addition to the brand’s safety ecosystem, potentially saving lives by alerting emergency services during accidents.

The feature’s proven effectiveness on competing devices, such as Apple’s iPhone, highlights its importance for user safety.

While including a crash detection system is not guaranteed, the necessary hardware and prior software indicators suggest it could be available at launch or through a subsequent update.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to debut at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2024, with preorders beginning on January 24.

The vanilla and Plus models will also be unveiled at the same event, and the Galaxy Ring 2 might tag along. However, the slim model may not debut at this event.

Do you think car crash detection is a useful feature? Would you like to see it on more phones? Tell us your thoughts in the comments down below, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news