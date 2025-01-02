Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE could get Galaxy Z Flip 6’s display

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung is reportedly planning to release a budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip FE alongside its next flagship, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, in mid-2025.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE aims to provide a solid foldable experience while keeping costs manageable.

Now, a new rumor has surfaced online, suggesting that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will borrow the display of the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE to feature Galaxy Z Flip 6 display specifications

Z Flip 6 panel. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 31, 2024

Recent reports suggest that the Z Flip FE will share some key components with premium models, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s chipset.

Display analyst Ross Young revealed that the Z Flip FE is expected to feature the same display that you get with the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

If true, the Galaxy Z Flip FE could feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 1080 x 2640 resolution, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits.

With the display from the previous-gen flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip FE would deliver high-end visuals even in a more affordable package.

However, to maintain its budget-friendly status, Samsung might reduce the size or functionality of the cover screen compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Speculation about additional hardware suggests the Galaxy Z Flip FE could include 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and integration with Galaxy AI features, ensuring strong performance and usability.

If Samsung balances affordability with quality effectively, the Galaxy Z Flip FE could be a considerable (and likely the first) foldable device for a wider audience.

As the release date approaches, more details are expected to emerge, with leaks already building anticipation for this affordable device in the foldable market.

Word on the internet is that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will see the light of day in mid-2025 alongside the other Samsung flagship foldable devices.

What do you think about the budget Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone getting a flagship-tier flip display? Do you think you would buy a Galaxy Z Flip FE?

