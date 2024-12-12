Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip FE will feature the same chipset

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung appears poised to make a significant change with its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip FE foldable phones, moving away from Qualcomm processors to its in-house Exynos chips.

According to a report from Korean outlet Chosun (via 9to5Google), these devices will feature the Exynos 2500 chipset, departing from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 used in the current Galaxy Z Flip 6.

This shift aligns with Samsung’s broader strategy to reduce dependence on Qualcomm’s increasingly expensive processors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be disappointing to many buyers

An unnamed Samsung official confirmed to Chosun that the company had stabilized its 3nm manufacturing work after early difficulties with the gate-all-around (GAA) process.

This breakthrough enables mass production of the Exynos 2500, although quantities are insufficient to power the Galaxy S25 series launching in early 2025.

Instead, the chip is expected to debut in the Z Flip models slated for later that year.

Samsung also plans to equip both the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip FE with its in-house Exynos 2500 chipset. This move may stir controversy, given the mixed reputation of Exynos chips in recent years.

The report does not mention the Galaxy Z Fold 7, suggesting it might still use a Qualcomm processor.

Such a split would align with Samsung’s positioning of the Fold series as more enthusiast-focused and performance-oriented, while the Flip series targets a broader, style-conscious audience.

Samsung’s push for Exynos chips reflects its ambition to revive its foundry business and mitigate reliance on Qualcomm, whose next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite is reportedly 20–30% pricier than its predecessor.

However, it remains unclear if Exynos-powered Z Flip 7 models will be released globally or limited to certain regions.

Historically, Samsung has split its lineup, offering Snapdragon processors in some markets and Exynos in others, as seen with the Galaxy S24 series.

