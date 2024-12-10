Samsung may use Qi2 wireless charging for the Galaxy S25 series

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Qi2 wireless charging standard was launched back in 2023. It uses magnets on devices to pull off 15W wireless charging.

Does it sound familiar? Well, it should, as it is similar to Apple’s MagSafe. The Cupertino firm was involved in developing the Qi2 standard, and it is based on the company’s MagSafe tech.

Either way, Qi2 tech is available for all brands, from Apple to Samsung.

However, while Apple has been supporting Qi2 wireless charging standards on its iPhone 12 or above devices, the HMD Skyline is the only smartphone on the Android side that supports it.

For some unknown reason, Google missed the opportunity to introduce this charging standard with the Google Pixel 9 series.

However, a new leak by the reliable leaker IceUniverse (via Jukanlosreve) has revealed that Samsung may introduce the Qi2 charging standard with its upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

Adding Qi2 charging will put Galaxy S25 one step ahead of its competitors

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series around 23rd January 2025. The series included three handsets: the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Image: Samsung

In addition, the Korean brand is also rumored to bring a fourth model, the Galaxy S25 Slim, to the mix.

While we are already aware of most of the Galaxy S25 details, including the design and the hardware specs, the latest leak provides surprising yet positive information that the handsets may feature Qi2 wireless charging.

Unfortunately, the leaker hasn’t revealed anything else.

If this leak is accurate, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy handsets will be one step ahead of their competitors. For example, the Google Pixel 9 and OnePlus 13 don’t feature Qi2 wireless charging.

In addition, Ice Universe has an excellent track record, so there’s a good chance that the company may really introduce the Qi2 wireless charging standard to its next-generation flagships.

What do you think about Qi2 wireless charging finally coming to a Samsung flagship? Does it affect your buying decisions surrounding the next-gen Samsung phones? Tell us what you think in the comments, down below, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

