   
Connect with us

Apple

iPhone 12 gets 15W wireless charging support with iOS 17.4 update

iPhone 12’s wireless charging speed has been doubled.

Iphone 12 colors
Image: KnowTechie

Apple launched the iOS 17.4 update almost a month ago, with a couple of new emojis, a minor update to the Home screen, and some potential security issue fixes. Now, it seems the update has brought a feature from the latest iPhones to the iPhone 12

While Apple doesn’t officially confirm it, Macworld reports that the iPhone 12 can now achieve full 15W wireless charging speeds without using non-MagSafe Qi2 magnetic chargers.

It is a feature that was previously exclusive to the newer iPhone models. 

The absence of an official confirmation could be confusing for the iPhone 12 users

Iphone 12 review roundup
Image: KnowTechie

Interestingly enough Apple doesn’t mention this change in iPhone 12’s compatibility with Qi2 chargers in the iOS 17.4 release notes.

Apple introduced MagSafe wireless charging with the 2022 iPhone (12) models, with a slower 7.5W wireless charging support. 

According to Macworld’s test, the 2020 iPhone (12) model after the iOS 17.4 update matches the speed of Apple-certified MagSafe chargers when attached to a non-MagSafe Qi2 charger – it even shows the iconic 15W charging animation. 

The Qi2 wireless charging support officially came to the iPhone 15 series first, then it was expanded to the iPhone 13 and 14 series with the iOS 17.2 update

However, the increased wireless charging speed is only applicable to the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. The 12 Mini and the iPhone 13 Mini didn’t caps at 12W.

Either way, this is a piece of good news for the iPhone 12 users. 

However, the omission of an official confirmation makes things confusing, alongside the conflicting information from third-party accessory manufacturers. 

A trusted Apple partner, Belkin, strongly states the iPhone 12 is Qi2 compatible, while Anker sends mixed statements.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar of saurav dey

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

TikTok wants to give you free money

TikTok, well, their ad departmtent is literally throwing free monty. All you ahve to do is spend a partion of it on TikTok ads, giving you the best of both worlds. Hey, free money is free money.

Generate High-quality Leads for Your Business: Spend $100, Get $200 Ad Credit Spend $500, Get $1,000 Ad Credit Spend $1,500, Get $3,000 Ad Credit.
Learn More

More in Apple