Score the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for as low as $600

Samsung’s Summer sale event is alive and kicking and today brings us a deal on the popular Galaxy Z Fold. For a limited time, you can get this phone for as low as $600.

The only kicker here is that you’ll need an older phone, tablet, or smartwatch to trade in. Samsung is currently offering shoppers up to $1,200 in advanced trade-in credit. So if you have an older device collecting dust somewhere, this is a great way to get rid of it.

If you need a quick rundown of all the phone’s features, this should help you out. But so far, folks are loving this phone, and it’s getting some high praise from sites like The Verge and Gizmodo. So yea, it’s safe to say this phone is ready for primetime.

The Galaxy Z Fold retails at $1,799.99, so you stand to save a nice chunk of change if you meet all the eligibility requirements. But if you don’t and prefer to go another route, Amazon currently has it down to $1,399 right now. So the choice is yours.

And if you’re looking for more deals during Samsung’s Summer Sale event, feel free to browse all the deals here. Click the button below for more info.

