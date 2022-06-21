The Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum drops to its lowest price

The Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum is one of the best options you can buy right now. It offers 60 minutes of battery life, features a lightweight design, and it even comes with a removable battery.

Not sold yet? Well, how about this: for a limited time, Samsung has it down to just $299.99 as part of its Discover Samsung Summer sale event. This cordless stick vacuum typically sells for $449, so you’re saving $150 here.

Shoppers love this vacuum stick – it’s currently sitting on a nearly perfect review score on Samsung’s website. Don’t take our word for it though, here’s how one reviewer puts it:

As for features, the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum combines lightweight maneuverability with powerful cleaning performance. Additionally, it features a removable, rechargeable battery that offers up to 60 minutes of run time.

It’s also compatible with Samsung’s Clean Station, which empties the dustbin at the press of a button for a truly clean home. On top of that, the vacuum offers four cleaning modes to choose from. More features here.

If you’ve been eyeing one of these cordless vacuum sticks, now is the time because you won’t find a better option than this at a cheaper price. This is the best option money can buy right now. And at $299, it’s certainly something to consider. Click below for more info.

And if you’re looking for more deals during Samsung’s Summer Sale event, feel free to browse all the deals here.

