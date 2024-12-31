Samsung may bundle the Galaxy S25 with a Gemini Advanced trial

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series, set to launch on January 22, 2025, is making headlines for its hardware and potential AI integration.

A recent APK teardown of the Google app beta (v.15.52.37) by Folks over at Android Authority suggests that a Galaxy S25 device could come with a free trial to Gemini Advanced, Google’s premium AI.

However, the trial duration appears to vary by device model, similar to Google’s Pixel 9 offerings.

If you buy Samsung Galaxy S25, you will get a free Gemini Advanced subscription

According to the code, trial lengths include three, six, nine, and 12 months.

Word on the internet is that the Galaxy S25 will come with a three-month trial, the S25 Plus with six months, and the high-end S25 Ultra with a full year.

The nine-month trial could potentially apply to the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim, expected later in 2025.

While Samsung and Google haven’t officially confirmed these trials, the discovery aligns with growing trends of integrating advanced AI features into flagship devices.

Gemini Advanced stands out for its capabilities, surpassing standard AI features found in many smartphones.

This advanced AI excels at tasks like coding, logical reasoning, and interpreting complex multi-modal instructions.

It also offers creative tools for collaboration and faster image generation.

Unlike basic AI features, Gemini Advanced integrates deeply with Google’s productivity suite, including Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Sheets, enhancing both professional and personal workflows.

Typically priced at $20 per month, a trial could represent significant value for Galaxy S25 users.

While the information remains speculative, official announcements will soon clarify whether these AI perks will be part of the package.

The official release of the Galaxy S25 series is just weeks away, where the company will reveal everything. The Galaxy Ring 2 is rumored to make an appearance at the same Unpacked event.

Do you like the idea of a Gemini Advanced subscription free for a limited time with a new phone? Does it make you want to get a Galaxy S25 more? We want to hear from you in the comments, below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news