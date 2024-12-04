Samsung tri-fold phone could arrive in early 2026

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung has a golden opportunity to become the first brand to release a tri-fold phone globally.

However, a new report suggests that Samsung’s plans for its tri-fold Galaxy device have been delayed.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the company might launch its tri-fold phone in early 2026.

This counters an earlier report that claimed the phone was set for release as early as 2024.

What we know about the Samsung tri-fold phone so far

More like early 2026. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 3, 2024

The previous report suggested that Samsung’s display team had already developed the necessary components, suggesting the device would be ready for an earlier launch.

Rumors also hint that Samsung may launch its tri-fold alongside a budget-friendly version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, signaling a strategic diversification of its foldable lineup.

While these details remain unconfirmed, Samsung appears poised to refine its approach to foldable devices. Samsung’s tri-fold design is rumored to differ significantly from Huawei’s Mate XT.

Huawei’s device folds outward with three screens stacked back-to-back, leaving the screens exposed and vulnerable to damage.

Samsung’s device, on the other hand, is said to feature an infolding design.

This design allows the screen to fold inward twice, protecting it when closed and reducing the risk of damage from drops or impacts.

The Huawei Mate XT is currently the only tri-fold phone on the market.

However, its availability is limited to China due to Huawei’s ongoing ban in the United States and limited international reach for flagship launches.

In terms of size, Samsung’s tri-fold is expected to boast a fully unfolded screen size of approximately 9–10 inches, surpassing the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 7.6-inch main display.

This larger screen could position Samsung’s tri-fold as a hybrid device, bridging the gap between smartphones and tablets while offering advanced durability and functionality.

If launched, this device could set new benchmarks for the foldable market, especially with its global availability.

