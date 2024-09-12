Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Just hours after Apple dropped its iPhone 16 lineup, Huawei made a splash with the Mate XT, the world’s first tri-folding smartphone.

Retailing at a staggering $2,800 in China, this gadget is not just a phone but a statement.

The Mate XT’s three displays can fold in multiple ways, transforming from a standard phone to a tablet-like device, making it a true shape-shifter in the smartphone world.

The Specs That Matter

The Mate XT boasts some impressive hardware. When closed, the device sports a 6.4-inch display, which unfolds to a whopping 10.2 inches. This massive screen is powered by a 5,600mAh battery, crucial for maintaining the 3K resolution display.

Under the hood, it runs on a Kirin 9010 chipset with 16GB of RAM, and storage options range from 256GB to a mind-blowing 1TB, reports GSMArena.

Camera-wise, it offers a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 12MP periscope camera, and an 8MP front camera. This setup ensures you’re covered whether you’re snapping selfies or shooting landscapes.

A Bold Move Against Apple

Huawei’s timing for the Mate XT announcement couldn’t be more strategic. Announced just hours after Apple’s iPhone 16 reveal, Huawei is clearly aiming to steal some of Apple’s thunder.

Pre-orders for the Mate XT start two days before Apple’s, and both devices hit stores on September 20. This head-to-head competition is a clear indication that Huawei is gunning for Apple’s market share.

Interestingly, one of the iPhone 16’s key features, Apple Intelligence, is unavailable in China, making the Mate XT even more attractive to Chinese consumers.

Huawei’s AI features, including AI Senior Editor and AI Photo Editor, are already integrated, giving it an edge over the iPhone in the Chinese market.

The Price Tag

Sure, $2,800 is steep, but the Mate XT isn’t just any phone. It’s the only tri-folding smartphone available, catering to a niche but dedicated market.

With over five million preorders in China alone, it’s clear that there’s significant demand for this absolute unit of a foldable.

Huawei’s Mate XT, for the time being, has to be one of the baddest mobile devices out there. And I use the term “baddest” in a good way.

With its tri-fold design, impressive specs, and strategic launch timing, the Mate XT is hard to ignore. Can it dethrone the iPhone 16? It isn’t very likely, but one thing’s for sure: the Mate XT is undoubtedly what we all want to see from smartphone manufacturers: innovation.

What do you think about Huawei’s bold move with the Mate XT and its impressive tri-folding design? Do you believe it has what it takes to compete with the iPhone 16? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Comment below.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news