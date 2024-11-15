Samsung tri-fold phone could get a more durable infolding design

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Last month, reports surfaced that Samsung plans to launch its first tri-fold smartphone as early as next year.

Now, a new report from Korea’s ET News suggests that Samsung has initiated development on the device, focusing on a new design to address durability challenges.

Unlike Huawei’s Mate XT, the only tri-fold smartphone currently available, Samsung’s upcoming model will feature an “infolding” design.

This approach involves the screen folding inward twice rather than once inward and once outward.

The primary advantage of this design is improved durability, as the external display remains protected from potential damage caused by drops and impacts.

Samsung tri-fold phone could be as big as Tab S9

As highlighted by Android Authority, when unfolded, the tri-fold device is expected to offer a screen size of approximately 9 to 10 inches, comparable to mid-sized tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9 and about 2 inches larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

In its folded state, the phone functions like a standard smartphone, but when unfolded, it transforms into a large tablet, similar to the Huawei Mate XT.

Image: Samsung

However, the report says that Samsung is facing significant challenges in managing the device’s thickness and weight, which are critical factors in the usability of foldable phones.

For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.1 mm thick when folded, while the Huawei Mate XT, with its dual folds, measures 12.8 mm. Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold is thinner at 10.5 mm.

Experts speculate that a thickness exceeding 13 mm might make the device impractical for everyday portability. Additionally, the phone’s weight will also be crucial to its overall appeal.

It will be interesting to see what strategy Samsung implements to manage the size and weight of its upcoming tri-fold phone.

With this double-folding foldable and the Special Edition foldable joining the normal Fold and Flip, Samsung may have the most diverse foldable smartphone portfolio in the coming year.

What do you think about this design choice from Samsung? Are you looking forward to buying one of these trifolding Samsung phones when it comes? Tell us your thoughts below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

