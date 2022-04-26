Mother’s Day 2022 is slowly approaching, and if you’re scrambling around looking for the perfect gift, do yourself a favor and check out Samsung’s Mother’s Day 2022 sale. The company is offering a boatload of deals around their top-selling mobile products for a limited time.

Sure, you could always go the basic route and get your mother a bouquet of flowers, but let’s be honest, your mother deserves better. What do we suggest? Well, a brand new smartphone always does the trick. And with prices like these, they will be pretty hard to pass up.

So, what’s up for grabs? Samsung isn’t holding anything back – there’s a lot of ground to cover here, but for the complete list of offerings, Samsung has a dedicated page that outlines everything included in this sale. But we’ll include some of our favorites below as well.

Here are some of our favorite deals we have our eye on

Buy a Z Flip3 and get a $100 instant Samsung Credit , free Buds Live, and a $50 Google Play promotional credit. Plus, up to $305 trade-in credit Additional $50 instant credit if you customize via Bespoke Studio (total $150 instant Samsung Credit)

Buy a Watch4 Classic and get a $50 instant Samsung Credit ($299.99)

Again, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Samsung has plenty of more deals available, so if there’s something we missed, check out this page here for the full suite of offerings.

But just a heads up, if you plan on jumping on this sale, just know that these prices are good until May 8th. And even if you don’t plan on buying anything, at least give your mom the courtesy of checking out Samsung’s sale page here. You can find more info by clicking the button below.

