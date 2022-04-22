This portable power station got its first major discount, now only $199

Do you hate dealing with tangled extension cords? Find yourself always needing a charge while enjoying outdoor activities? Well, a portable power station is something you should seriously consider buying.

And if you’re thinking about getting one, this ISSOMI Portable Power Station is down to just $199. This power station typically sells for $250. Just clip the $50 on-site coupon to get your discount.

The ISSOMI Portable Power Station packs a punch considering its incredible, lightweight design. It is truly portable and great for any occasion where you might need power in a pinch. It only weighs 8.4 lbs (3.8 kg) and doesn’t compromise on power, with 296Wh & 80000mAh capacity.

This powerful pack can deliver enough power for several people, power a projector and laptop for a movie night, and even jump-start your car in case of an emergency.

if you’re looking for a versatile and powerful power station that can save you in a pinch, check out the ISSOMI Portable Power Station. Just remember to clip the $50 on-site coupon to see your discount. The coupon expires on April 25. Click the button below to learn more.

