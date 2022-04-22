Deals
This portable power station got its first major discount, now only $199
This portable power station delivers enough juice to power a projector and laptop for a movie night, and even jump-start your car in case of an emergency.
Do you hate dealing with tangled extension cords? Find yourself always needing a charge while enjoying outdoor activities? Well, a portable power station is something you should seriously consider buying.
And if you’re thinking about getting one, this ISSOMI Portable Power Station is down to just $199. This power station typically sells for $250. Just clip the $50 on-site coupon to get your discount.
The ISSOMI Portable Power Station packs a punch considering its incredible, lightweight design. It is truly portable and great for any occasion where you might need power in a pinch. It only weighs 8.4 lbs (3.8 kg) and doesn’t compromise on power, with 296Wh & 80000mAh capacity.
This powerful pack can deliver enough power for several people, power a projector and laptop for a movie night, and even jump-start your car in case of an emergency.
if you’re looking for a versatile and powerful power station that can save you in a pinch, check out the ISSOMI Portable Power Station. Just remember to clip the $50 on-site coupon to see your discount. The coupon expires on April 25. Click the button below to learn more.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- This battery pack adds 1.5 hours of battery to your Quest 2 VR headset
- Get lifetime access to a bundle of Microsoft Office apps for just $50
- GEEKOM kicks off “Easter Egg” deal hunt
- Preorder a certified renewed Galaxy S21 and save $100
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
Giveaway: Win one of these cool audio products from GravaStar