Save 20% on this gimbal stabilizer and face-tracking tripod

Black Friday sales are in full swing, with tons of deals and sales across many platforms. Many of the sales will only last for one day, like this flash sale from Hohem.

Hohem is offering up a 20% discount for two of its smartphone accessories. Its 3-axis gimbal stabilizer is part of a lightning sale today only, bringing its price down to just $63.20.

Great for vlogging or recording video, this gimbal features a brushless motor and an ‘Anti-Shake’ algorithm to keep your phone steady when holding it in your hand.

In addition to the Gimbal Stabilizer, the company also offers a 20% discount on its auto-tracking tripod. This deal lasts longer, until December 4, but is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Hohem’s face-tracking tripod is the perfect tool for selfie videos. Its AI algorithm smoothly tracks your face, turning your smartphone to keep you in the frame.

It’s a great tool for FaceTime or other video calls. And you’ll no longer have to worry about manually turning when recording yourself.

If you’re looking to step up your vlogging or video chatting game without breaking the bank, check out these two devices from Hohem.

Remember, the Gimbal Stabilizer deal is only on sale today. You’ll have until December 4 to take advantage of the Face Tracking Tripod sale.

