Deals
Score this leather iPhone 13 case with MagSafe for just $30
It’s simple: Would you rather pay the full $60 or $30? We think we already know the answer.
If you’re looking for a new iPhone 13 case and don’t mind this Wisteria color, well, Target has something for you. For a limited time, this official Apple iPhone 13 leather case with Magsafe is down to just $30. This case typically sells for $60.
Unfortunately, this is the only color offered up at this price. So if you want a more standard color like Dark Cherry, Golden Brown, or any other in the palette – you’re out of luck. I mean, if you prefer those colors, go right ahead. Just note, prepare to cough up $60.
But if color isn’t an issue, jump on that Wisteria option and save 50% off the list price. The iPhone 13 Pro is not a cheap phone by any stretch. At $1,099, you would be insane not to protect it with a case. So do yourself a favor and buy it.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Running out of storage space? Get this 1TB portable hard drive for just $45
- Get a highly-rated smartphone gimbal for cheap in this limited-time Amazon sale
- Free up storage space on your iPhone with this SanDisk 128GB flash drive, now $45
- Give your PS5 the storage upgrade it deserves with this WD_BLACK SSD for $180
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
Giveaway: Enter for a chance to win this $120 wireless soundbar