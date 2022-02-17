Score this leather iPhone 13 case with MagSafe for just $30

If you’re looking for a new iPhone 13 case and don’t mind this Wisteria color, well, Target has something for you. For a limited time, this official Apple iPhone 13 leather case with Magsafe is down to just $30. This case typically sells for $60.

Unfortunately, this is the only color offered up at this price. So if you want a more standard color like Dark Cherry, Golden Brown, or any other in the palette – you’re out of luck. I mean, if you prefer those colors, go right ahead. Just note, prepare to cough up $60.

But if color isn’t an issue, jump on that Wisteria option and save 50% off the list price. The iPhone 13 Pro is not a cheap phone by any stretch. At $1,099, you would be insane not to protect it with a case. So do yourself a favor and buy it.

