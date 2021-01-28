Sling TV is getting a $5 price hike

Here’s how a streaming service launches: They set a date to release it, price it at a certain amount, build a bunch of press around it, and then a year or two later, raise the prices. Price increases are a regular thing with streaming services, as we’ve seen with YouTube TV, Netflix, and the countless other services available.

Well, to add another name to the list, Sling TV is now raising its prices. The company recently announced that it’s raising its prices by $5, but the tradeoff is the company will now offer more DVR storage, free of charge. That’s nice of them.

Previously, Sling TV offered its service at $30 a month. With the increase, that number is now $35 each month. The good news is that rate increase only applies to new customers. Existing customers won’t see their price increase until July 2021.

Additionally, add-on packages are getting the same treatment. Sports Extra will cost $11/month, while all other add-ons will be $6/month. That’s about a $1 price increase.

So why is Sling TV raising its prices? Sling TV Group, President Michael Schwimmer, had one of the most honest answers to this question: “Unfortunately, we are forced to raise prices because the television networks keep charging us more, but we fight hard to get the best deal for our customers.”

To make up for the price increase, Sling TV will now offer users additional DVR storage. Customers will now get 50 hours of free DVR storage compared to the 10 hours previously given.

Are you a Sling TV user? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: