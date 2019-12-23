Sling TV raises prices to $30 a month for its cheapest packages

Sling TV, the streaming service owned by Dish Network, is joining many of the other streaming services with a price increase. The changes were announced via a blog post on Sling TV’s website.

Joining the likes of Hulu, Netflix, YouTube TV, and more, Sling TV’s cheapest streaming packages will now run you $30 a month. This goes for both Sling Orange and Sling Blue. This is a $5 increase per package.

Warren Schlichting, president of Sling TV, notes that this is the first time Sling Blue has seen a price increase since its release in 2015. Schlichting also notes that during this time they have added 17 channels to the package. Some of those 17 launched this week, including Fox News and MSNBC.

The reason for the price increase on Sling TV?

From the blog post, it is noted that Sling is raising prices because the people that own the rights to the programs are raising their prices.

If you want to subscribe to both Orange and Blue, the combined price is $45 per month. Both services offer live TV from various programmers, while Blue offers multiple users and simultaneous streaming.

If you are a fan of Sling TV, this price increase might be worth it, but as someone looking in from the outside? Yeah, this is a hard pass.

