Sling TV is the latest streaming service to hike up its price

Sling TV, the livestreaming service with channels like ESPN, Fox, and NBC, is increasing the price of both of its streaming packages by $5.

That brings the Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages up to $40 each. You can still combine packages for a $25 discount, bringing the price down to $55 for both.

Sling TV announced its price increase in a blog post earlier this morning. It cited the rising price of programming as the reason for the increase.

“Raising prices for our customers is not something we take lightly. We recognize that historically high inflation is impacting our customers every day, and our goal is not to be another burden to your wallet,” wrote Sling TV president Gary Schanman.

Sling breaks its main subscription packages into two different sub-packages. Sling Orange is the platform’s sports-focused platform, with various ESPN channels.

And Sling Blue carries Fox and NBC channels on top of the list of over thirty network channels that the two packages share.

Plus, Sling TV offers “Extras,” which are small groups of additional channels that you can add on for a designated price.

This a-la-carte subscription service style made Sling TV popular after it launched in 2015.

But now, both the Orange and Blue packages are going up to $40 each, or $55 for both. It’s a $5 increase across the board, which, to be fair, isn’t too bad for all the channels you get.

Other platforms, such as Netflix or Disney Plus, have increased their price by smaller amounts than Sling TV this year. But those platforms don’t feature livestreaming and don’t incur the same programming costs.

This price increase is effective immediately for Sling TV’s new customers. Existing customers will see the increase on their next bill on or after December 3.

