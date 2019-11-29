Snag a sweet gaming PC for under $500 on Black Friday

Looking to dip your toes into the world of PC gaming, but aren’t ready to commit a lot of time learning how to build one or money spent buying one? This Black Friday deal on Amazon can help make that happen without breaking the bank.

This HP Pavilion Gaming PC Desktop Computer contains a quad-core AMD Ryzen 5 2400G processor, AMD Radeon(TM) RX 580 (4 GB GDDR5 dedicated), and a 1TB hard drive. This rig would normally set you back $769, but for Black Friday you can get it for a swell $469.

It also comes with a keyboard and mouse, but let’s be honest, you’re going to want to update those pretty quick. Luckily, Black Friday brings with it sales on both keyboards and mouses as well.

If you are looking for a starter PC for gaming, this one should fit all of your needs. It may not be top of the line and you won’t be playing Red Dead Redemption 2 on max settings, but it will certainly play the game on mid to lower settings just fine.

