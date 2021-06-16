Spotify Greenroom, yet another Clubhouse competitor, is now rolling out

Spotify is the latest company to get into the audio-only chatroom craze. After announcing earlier this year that it was working on its own version, it seems Spotify Greenroom is now rolling out.

If you were hoping that the feature would be available within the Spotify app, I have bad news. You’ll need to download a separate app to get the Clubhouse-like experience. It’s rolling out on both Android and iOS now.

Personally, the thought of having to download yet another app just seems ridiculous. That said, TechCrunch notes that Greenroom is based on the code from Locker Room, which Spotify acquired earlier this year, so maybe that has something to do with it.

GIF: Spotify

Ok, on to the features. If you are familiar with audio-only chatrooms offered by services like Clubhouse, you’ll feel right at home here. When you load up the app, you’ll be asked about your interests and then you’ll be delivered group suggestions.

Then, when someone starts a live room in one of these groups, you’ll be able to join in and listen to the speaker(s). Like other audio-focused chatrooms, there are moderator options that allow for more control over the rooms.

Overall, the new option from Spotify looks extremely clean, but the real question here is – do we need yet another Clubhouse competitor?

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: