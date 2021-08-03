Spotify wants to know if free users will pay 99 cents for ads and unlimited skips

Spotify is currently testing out a new subscription model that would give users some benefits of Spotify Premium for a fraction of the price. Spotify Plus, as it’s being called, still has ads, but gives users much more freedom when it comes to listening to music on the platform.

According to a new report from The Verge, the music streaming app is currently in the early stages of testing out this new feature. The company is currently testing out the new Spotify Plus subscription for $0.99 per month, which is a huge saving over the $9.99 per month that Spotify Premium costs.

Of course, this model is still in very early testing, and everything is subject to change. For now, Spotify Plus gives users unlimited song skips, as well as the ability to listen to any song on the platform on-demand. Spotify’s free service only lets users skip six songs per hour and you have to listen to most music in shuffle mode, without the ability to play most songs on demand.

There’s no way of knowing when, or even if, this subscription model will make it to the public. “Some tests end up paving the way for new offerings or enhancements while others may only provide learnings. We don’t have any additional information to share at this time,” said a company spokesperson in a statement to The Verge.

This sounds like a really cool idea. Spotify Premium is one of my favorite subscriptions, but it can be a bit expensive. This new subscription level could bring a lot of Spotify Premium’s great features to many more people, with this more affordable price.

