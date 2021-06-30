Stubble Buddy is a marriage-saving vacuum that sucks up all your beard trimmings

Listen, I’m the first to admit that I’m an absolute slob when it comes to shaving in the bathroom. By the time I’m finished knifing up my face, there are trimmings all over the bathroom counter, sink, and floor – my wife absolutely hates it.

Seriously, it’s becoming a problem. She even bought me one of these to try but I refuse to use it because I stopped wearing bibs at least 15 years ago. I don’t care how well it works.

Sure, I can probably do a better job cleaning up, but there has to be a better solution, right? So what’s a fella to do? Well, there’s a new toy in town that should restore marriages across the country.

Meet Stubble Buddy. This little device is a handheld vacuum cleaner that’s designed to suck up all those trimmings that got left behind in your sink.

That’s right, instead of just walking out of the bathroom pretending you did a good job cleaning up, you can actually just suck everything up in a matter of seconds. This means no more hair-covered sinks, clogged drains, or unnecessary arguments about who cleaned up what.

Stubble Buddy fits in the palm of your hand and small enough where you can store it your bathroom drawer. The device doesn’t require any batteries – a built-in lithium battery makes it super easy to recharge via a micro-USB cable.

It’s easy to clean too. Just open the bottom, remove the hair, and click the bottom back together. Just be sure to put your beard trimmings somewhere that’s, um, not the sink.

Stubble Buddy costs $30 and is the brainchild of Aaron Marino, aka Alpha M, a two-time contestant on Shark Tank.

