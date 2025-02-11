Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

T-Mobile just opened its Starlink satellite messaging beta to everyone—yes, even non-T-Mobile customers. The catch? It’s text-only for now, despite that flashy Super Bowl ad showing off voice calls and photo sharing.

The service is free until July, after which T-Mobile customers will pay $15 monthly (or $10 if you’re an early beta adopter). AT&T and Verizon folks can play too, but they’ll pay $20 monthly.

If you’re fancy enough to have T-Mobile’s premium Go5G Next plan ($105/month), it’s included free because, apparently, the best perks go to those already paying the most.

According to T-Mobile’s marketing chief Mike Katz, photo sharing and basic app support will be available by July. Think WhatsApp and mapping apps—perfect for when you’re lost in the wilderness and wondering why you didn’t download those offline maps before your hike.

The timing’s interesting, as the satellite-to-phone space is getting crowded.

AST SpaceMobile just got the green light to start testing their own service with Verizon and AT&T, while SpaceX is busy signing deals with carriers worldwide. They’ve already launched in New Zealand, turning our Kiwi friends into guinea pigs for the rest of us.

No need for special equipment—your existing phone is already space-ready

The service works with most smartphones from the past four years, including recent Apple, Google, Samsung, and Motorola devices.

Want in? T-Mobile’s accepting users on a “first-come, first-served basis,” though they’re oddly quiet about how many spots are available.

Just don’t expect to be streaming TikToks from Death Valley anytime soon—this is more “emergency backup” than “space-age internet revolution.” But hey, at least you can text for help when you’re stranded in that dreaded no-service zone.

