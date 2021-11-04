T-Mobile is offering new and existing subscribers a free year of Paramount Plus

If you’re a current T-Mobile subscriber or even thinking of switching over to the wireless carrier, the company wants you to know that you can get a year of Paramount Plus free of charge. This applies to new and existing customers, even those with older T-Mobile or Sprint plans.

The package subscribers will be getting is a one-year subscription to Paramount Plus Essentials. An Essential plan typically costs users $5 a month or $50 for the year. This version of the streaming services offers access to live NFL games on CBS and Champions League, with access to “30,000+ episodes and movies on demand.”

This package lets you stream with limited commercial interruptions but doesn’t offer local or live CBS channels. But users will have access to Paramount Plus original programming such as Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight, and notable classics like Frasier.

Suppose you don’t like commercials and absolutely need your local live CBS channel, along with the ability to download your favorite content to watch later offline. In that case, the premium plan is what you’re looking for. That’s $10 a month. But keep in mind, this is not what T-Mobile is offering here.

This promotion kicks off on November 9, and everything you need to know can be found here on T-Mobile’s website. This is a great offering if you’re a T-Mobile subscriber and need some new streaming service avenues. And better yet, it’s free. You can never go wrong with that.

