T-Mobile will soon be able to fix your phone in hundreds of its stores

T-Mobile’s integrated protection plan is about to get a whole lot better. The company announced earlier this week that it plans on adding repair services at 500 retail stores for the company’s Protection <365> service.

In a blog post on the company’s website, T-Mobile highlighted its plans to offer repair services at its retail locations. The company will employ industry-certified repair technicians from Assurant, the company that provides T-Mobile protection plans.

Additionally, T-Mobile has changed its protection plan to allow for more claims. Users can now submit up to five claims instead of the original three for problems like accidental damage, cracked screen protectors, and more.

This new policy is very reminiscent of the old Sprint protection services. T-Mobile acquired Sprint last year, and Sprint was known for having an extensive repair program at its own retail stores as part of its own protection plan. Sprint had up to 1,300 repair centers at one time, so there’s definitely room for expansion from T-Mobile’s 500 locations.

It’s exciting to see T-Mobile offering a repair solution like this. Breaking your phone always sucks, and the logistics behind getting it repaired can be a nightmare. But with T-Mobile’s new plan, you can just head to one of the 500 repair locations, drop your device off, and know that it’s in good hands.

The company plans to have the 500 repair centers up and running by November 1. As a note, the company did confirm that users must sign up for Protection <365> within 30 days of a qualifying event, like purchasing or financing a new phone or making a repair on an existing device.

