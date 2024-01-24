Target is hosting a massive Super Bowl sale on 4K TVs

The Super Bowl might be all about touchdowns, halftime shows, and those million-dollar commercials, but here at KnowTechie, we know it’s also about one of the year’s biggest shopping events.

And guess what? Your favorite red bulls-eye retailer, Target, is kicking off the season with a touchdown-worthy Super Bowl sale that’s got more deals than a Kansas City Chiefs playbook.

Whether you’re a die-hard NFL devotee or just here for the buffalo chicken dip, we’ve got one question for you: Is your TV up to snuff for the big day?

If not, you’re in luck because Target is slashing prices on big-screen TVs faster than a cornerback blitz.

Target is blowing out 4K TVs before the Super Bowl

Image: KnowTechie

We’re talking a 75-inch 4K LG TV for a measly $649.99 ($150 off), a 75-inch Samsung Crystal 4K TV for just $649, and a 70-inch Samsung QLED TV for a cool $899.

And that’s not all. Target is also offering the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV for $1,599.99, a TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV for $399.99, and a Samsung 360W soundbar for $149.99.

Folks, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There’s a mountain of other offering up for grabs at some dirt-cheap prices. Do yourself a favor and check them out here:

Target Super Bowl Soundbar Deals Super Bowl Sunday won't be the same without a quality sound system, and Target has some deep discounts on soundbars that shouldn't be slept on, like this Bose Smart Soundbar 600 for $100 off the usual price.

If that's not your speed, there are dozens of other soundbars, all on huge deals so your Super Bowl watch party goes with a boom and not a whimper. Check Availability

Target Super Bowl 4K TV Deals Target's got everything you need for the big game, including over 80 4K TVs at deep discounts from big brands like TCL, Vizio, Hisense, Samsung, and LG. That includes LED, QLED, and even some OLED models, so you'll be able to see every skull-crushing tackle in crisp ultra-high-definition, just like the Good Lord intended. Check Availability

But let’s not forget about the party essentials. What’s a Super Bowl watch party without NFL gear, snacks, and other party must-haves? Don’t worry, Target’s got you covered.

Their sale isn’t just about tech but everything you need to host the ultimate Super Bowl bash.

And the best part? You can snag all these deals online or in-store, so you can shop from the comfort of your couch or brave the aisles for that pre-game rush.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that other retail powerhouses like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are also throwing their hats in the Super Bowl sales ring. But hey, a little competition never hurt anyone, right?

So, there you have it, folks. Whether you’re planning to watch the Super Bowl from a decked-out home theater or just want to upgrade your tech game, Target has some super deals for the Super Bowl.

And remember, no matter who you’re rooting for on game day, we’re all winners when it comes to savings. Now, go forth and conquer those sales like they’re the end zone. Hut, hut, hike!

