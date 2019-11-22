News
Tesla unveiled a pickup truck that looks like it hasn’t finished rendering
Elon Musk hosted an event last night to unveil the vehicle.
Last night, Tesla showcased its sixth vehicle. It is a hyper-stylized, cyberpunk-influenced pickup truck called the Cybertruck. Naturally, the company’s CEO Elon Musk hosted an event at the Tesla Design Center to showcase the new vehicle.
The event did spawn some mock-worthy moments, such as Musk demonstrating the, as he said, ‘literally bulletproof’ glass by breaking it (WTF?).
It is, it is literally bulletproof to a nine millimeter handgun. That’s how strong the skin is – it’s ultra-hard, cold-rolled stainless steel alloy that we’ve developed. We’re going to be using the same alloy in the Starship rocket, and in the Cybertruck.
However, despite that, the unveiling was a success. TechCrunch reported the crowd displayed positive reactions to the CEO’s announcements regarding the specs and the prices. As the event concluded, Tesla confirmed the vehicle will be going into production in 2021.
Tesla’s Cybertruck looks like it came from a cyberpunk novel, but don’t let the looks fool you
Check out the unveiling above, courtesy of The Verge.
More about the different models available for the Cybertruck
Tesla will be manufacturing three different models of the Cybertruck each with its own internal specs. Each of the models is available for preorder and will require a $100 deposit. A self-driving addition will cost an additional $7,000 for all models.
First Version
- Price: $39,900
- Single motor, rear-wheel drive
- Can get up to 250 miles on a single charge
- 7,500 pounds towing capacity
Second Version
- Price: $49,900
- Dual motor, all-wheel drive
- Can get up to 300 miles on a single charge
- 10,000 pounds towing capacity
Third Version
- Price: $69,900
- Tri-motor, all-wheel drive
- Can get up to 500 miles on a single charge
- 14,000 pounds towing capacity
There is no doubt about it, the Cybertruck’s admittingly bizarre design is eye-catching. But it’s the specs of it that would make any skeptic interested.
Still, one can’t help but think it looks like the car from SpyHunter, but if that game was released on the PS1.
What do you think? Interested in the Tesla Cybertruck? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Ford’s first all-electric vehicle is seriously going to give Tesla a run for its money
- Consumer Reports to Tesla: We’re cool, again (for now)
- Harley-Davidson’s electric pedal bikes go on sale in 2020 – here’s what they look like
- Tech Hangover: WTF is Apple and Tim Cook up to?