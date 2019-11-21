Tech Hangover: WTF is Apple and Tim Cook up to?

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

No, Apple isn’t opening a new manufacturing plant in Texas. Trump is either misinformed or he’s straight-up lying. What exactly is going on with this? Why isn’t Tim Cook correcting him?

It wasn’t an official campaign event, but it might as well have been. When Donald Trump flew in Air Force One to Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, the president got a tour of the small factory that’s assembling Apple’s Mac Pro computers. This is the same factory that’s been churning out that older Mac Pro models since 2013, but that fact apparently didn’t seem to matter to the president. Right after the visit, Trump took credit for opening the factory and took a swipe at Democrats. Apple hasn’t said a word about the truth. – Gizmodo

This should be fun to try.

Twitter’s radical “Hide Replies” feature, one of the biggest changes to how Twitter works since the invention of the Retweet, is now available to Twitter’s global user base. The company says the feature will roll out to all Twitter users across platforms by today, with only one slight tweak since earlier tests. – TechCrunch

What the heck is lizard-man Zuckerberg up to? I don’t know about you guys, but I don’t like this one bit. Something smells fishy.

President Donald Trump hosted a previously undisclosed dinner with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook board member Peter Thiel at the White House in October, the company told NBC News on Wednesday. – NBC News

This is a rough hit. The WeWork employees being laid off don’t deserve this. A lot of people are losing their jobs, meanwhile one of its founders just scored a huge payday.

In a statement, a WeWork spokesperson said the cuts were being made as part of the company’s efforts to “create a more efficient organization” and refocus on the core office-sharing business. The job reductions represent 19% of WeWork’s total workforce, which amounted to 12,500 employees as of June 30, according to an SEC filing. – CNBC

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

On November 17, Apple removed the “Ratings & Reviews” section from all product pages on the Apple website. It is currently unclear what has prompted this decision, nor when Apple will bring back the option to read the opinions of other customers at the time of purchase. – Apple Insider

I don’t know, maybe AI software that identifies people isn’t a good idea? Clearly we’re having issues with it. In any event, this is definitely worth a read.

The way a computer sees gender isn’t always the same way people see it. A growing number of terms for describing one’s gender are becoming common in everyday life. “We need to push back on the idea that these systems should exist at all, and look at these kind of assumptions—that someone’s body or face or style or hair can kind of detect their interior state or identity.” – CNN

Why doesn’t it surprise me that TikTok is paying influencers to join its platform? I mean, who isn’t doing it these days?

Contrary to what TikTok might tell most of its content creators, it appears a select few might be paid to join the short-form video service. A quick Google search conducted by Adweek yielded what appears to be a recent brief from influencer-focused agency Upfluence, laying out a proposal by which TikTok would attempt to recruit influencers off of Instagram and Youtube with the promise of hundreds of dollars to create “original, high quality content [that’s] meant to go viral.” – Adweek

