Google is tightening up its political ad policies

Another company is changing up its approach to showing political ads. Twitter made headlines about the elimination of ads. Heck, even TikTok is getting involved in ad-banning.

Now, Google is joining in on the movement with plans on reducing the scope of what political ads will show up for users through its ad platform.

They are putting the ban on advertisers who specifically target those with certain political affiliations or voting history. Instead, advertisers will be asked to target users based on age, gender, and locations based on their postal code. No confirmation on web history, but one can figure that is coming.

Google is switching their policies when it comes to political ads for the 2020 election

The company’s VP of Product Management, Scott Spencer, wrote a blog post about this new initiative. Spencer also went into detail on what they plan to do.

Political advertisers can, of course, continue to do contextual targeting, such as serving ads to people reading or watching a story about, say, the economy. This will align our approach to election ads with long-established practices in media such as TV, radio, and print, and result in election ads being more widely seen and available for public discussion.

There are some problems that Google is looking to get rid of, but it’s the obvious ones. Google is looking to try and eliminate heavily edited videos and photos that appear misleading. Also, it is really put their foot down when it comes to dubious news links. The company is aware of the difficulties surrounding banning these types of problems, but are looking

Google will be implementing these changes across the world on January 6, 2020. On December 3, the company will be releasing what they call “increased transparency” ads for, among others, “state-level candidates” and “officeholders”.

Now it’s time for the inevitable update on Facebook and their stance. But this time, it doesn’t sound pessimistic, as they appear to be currently reevaluating the current policies regarding ads.

