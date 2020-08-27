Thanks to Amazon, you can now fill your home with AR furniture

What’s the worst part about shopping for furniture? The endless crawl through carefully-staged showrooms? Trying to find dimensions of anything to find out if that sectional sofa you’re eyeing up actually fits in your room? What about deciding if the fabric colors match the rest of your furniture? It’s a nightmare, whichever way you handle it. At least, it was.

Amazon is trying to take the pain out of buying furniture, with a new Augmented Reality tool that lets you see how furniture will look in your room, before you hit the buy button.

Called Room Decorator, it supercharges the existing AR View in the Amazon app so you can place more than one piece of furniture into your room at a time. Perfect for revamping your entire room, or figuring out what to buy to fill that new apartment you just moved into. You can also add products straight to your cart, and save your room planning designs for future use or additional tweaks. Nifty.

To get to it, start browsing for furniture in the Amazon app. If that sectional you like has an AR version, you’ll see a View in your room button below the listing. Tapping that will open your camera into an Augmented Reality view, and let you place the furniture into your room. Tap the Plus sign to add additional furniture.

Oh, and in case you can’t find the feature in the Amazon app (like I couldn’t), that might be because Amazon is rolling it out slowly. The company says roughly half of its iOS mobile app users in the U.S. will have the feature by now, with the rest to get it in the coming weeks. Android users will have to wait a few months before they get access.

