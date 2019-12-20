The best Fire Stick apps to stream free movies, shows, and more

When you are buying an Amazon Firestick, you can ditch the cable TV network that you are using, as you are getting a chance to explore the handpicked Firestick applications. Amazon’s Firestick has brought the revolution of watching the latest movies, playing games, and doing many more things on your Television screen.

If you are already using or planning to buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick, you must try out the following apps to jailbreak your Fire Stick and watch unlimited content.

Kodi

One of the prominent streaming media players that are used by millions of Firestick users is Kodi. There are many features in this application that you can install in your Firestick for streaming movies, listening to music, watching your favorite TV shows, and playing amazing games on your television.

So below-given are some of the best features of the Kodi app that you will allow you to make the most of it:

Incredible user-interface

Open Source frame network application

Has access to hundreds and thousands of movies across all the genres

Allows you to share pictures and screenshots

Kodi permits you to record your preferred TV shows so you can stream them later when you have to.

CyberFlix TV

CyberFlix TV is another Firestick app, which can be used for streaming content such as online TV shows, movies on your TV, and more. CyberFlix TV operates on android devices like smartphones, Android TV, Tablets and it has no compatibility with the iOS devices yet. Moreover, below-given are some of the best features of CyberFlix TV app:

Brings all your favorite as well as watched history on your Cyberflix TV back.

Cyberflix TV is easily installable on any Android device.

Allows streaming your TV shows, providing you a seamless experience without any interruptions.

Pluto TV

Known to be one of the reliable Firestick applications, Pluto TV also works like Netflix or Hulu. You can download this app into your Firestick and search for the top-watched movies and web-series. Moreover, you will be able to download this app to watch live TV on your Firestick. So below-given are some of the best features of the Pluto TV app:

Hundreds of channels are added to this app

No registration or login required to use this app

Integrated with unique features that add all the hit movies to the list every week

Offers uninterrupted 720p high-quality video watch as well as download facilities.

Cinema APK

Cinema APK is said to be the most trending lightweight Firestick app that can be used for entertainment purposes. It is a must for watching or streaming movies, games, TV shows, and more. This is an android app, and hence, it doesn’t have any compatibility with the iOS platform yet. Moreover, when it comes to its database, there are regular upgradations.

You can schedule your favorite TV Shows or movies without any ads showing up

It provides you with seamless performance, and you can watch content without any interruptions.

You can use this app without paying a penny and stream content for hundreds of hours.

Conclusion

When you are buying a Fire Stick , you need to make the best use of it. It is the perfect device for you to stream movies, watch live TV shows, listen to music, and play games whenever you want. All you need is a high-speed active internet connection so that you can enjoy uninterrupted services.

