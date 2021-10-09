If your bathroom cabinet has been taken over by shaving products and you are looking to downsize, an electric shaver is often the best way to do that. The shavers of today are well-removed from those irritating ones you might have used in the past. Sure, they can’t quite give the smoothness of a manual razor, but they’re perfect for everyday use, when ‘just enough’ is more than good enough.

The best ones do more than just beat back your beard, coming with precision trimmer attachments, wet/dry capability so you can use them in the shower, self-clean while charging, work on your body hair as well, or come with inbuilt dials for setting the blade’s height.

All of the shavers on this list are your best friends against stubble, nicks, and cuts, and ingrown hairs. There’s everything from traditional foil shavers to heated blades and versatile shavers to tame the hair that doesn’t grow on your face.

Braun Series 7 7071cc

Image: KnowTechie

Braun first brought the Series 7 out a decade ago, and in that time it’s still one of the best shavers you can buy. They’re durable, affordable, and cut as well as any other shaver. This model adds a fancy carrying case, a sweet charging stand, and a clip-on clipper attachment for trimming up your sideburns or any other detail work.

Braun Series 9 9370cc

Image: KnowTechie

For heavy stubble, nothing cuts better than the Braun Series 9. It can handle three days of growth, a day more than most electric shavers can, from its five shaving elements and ten-direction flexible head. It’s even got micro-vibration, which is a super fancy way of saying it’ll capture more hair in every stroke. Add in the fact it’s fully waterproof and cleans while it charges, and you’ve got a premium shaver.

Remington F5-5800

Image: KnowTechie

This traditional foil-style shaver is anything but retro, with a 3-stage cutting system that ‘intercepts’ longer hair to pre-trim before the two cutting foils do their work. The 60-minute battery life means no interrupted shaves, and you can use it corded or cordlessly, so it can recharge as you shave. It’s also easy to clean, just run it under the tap.

Philips Norelco S9311

Image: KnowTechie

You might prefer the feel of a rotary shaver, and this from Philips Norelco is the best on the market. Triple floating heads grasp and remove hair, instead of snipping it off, which is more comfortable for some skin and hair types. The different method also gets high marks for tackling hair at different lengths, and in those hard-to-reach areas.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body

Image: KnowTechie

This non-traditional trimmer is perfect for making your five-o’clock shadow permanent. Use it to trim your face, your head, or literally any other hair you want, without the threat of cuts. This kit comes with two blades, one for your face, one for your body, four combs for stubble length, one body trimming comb, and a skin guard for extra protection when shaving the family jewels. You’ll get 60 min of shaving from one charge too, so no worries about it stopping mid-shave.

Philips Norelco PQ208/40 Travel Razor

Image: KnowTechie

Sometimes you just need a tiny shaver to throw into your go-bag, so you can stay smooth on short trips. Look no further than this pocket-sized shaver from Philips, which features 60 minutes of use from one charge so you don’t even need to pack a charger. It’ll also automatically adapt to your facial contours, for an even shave without nicks and dings.

Beard trimmer by Bevel

Image: KnowTechie

This sweet-looking trimmer was designed for Black men and their coarse hair, which means it’ll work on anyone’s hair as well. The antimicrobial coating stops the blades from getting all gunked up, it runs cooler than other trimmers so you can hold it comfortably for longer, and the inbuilt Bevel Dial lets you dial in your hair length for perfect manscaping.

Panasonic GK60 Body Hair Trimmer for Men

Image: KnowTechie

Sometimes you need to tame the hair that doesn’t grow on your face, and this top-rated shaver is the solution. It’s got literally thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, for its close shave at a similarly small price tag. It comes with three comb attachments to change how much it’ll trim off, and the v-shape means it can get closer to those annoying-to-shave crevices. Oh, and it’s rechargeable so you don’t have to worry about batteries.

GilletteLabs X Bugatti heated razor

Image: KnowTechie

What do you get when a premium hypercar company collabs with a premium razor company? No, you don’t get a car that can cut through the air, you get this special edition heated razor so every shave feels barbershop-smooth. Think of it as a razor that can do the hot-towel experience with every stroke, and you’ve got the idea. The aluminum-zinc alloy handle is finished in Bugatti’s iconic blue that was used on the Chiron Pur Sport 2020, and you can legitimately say you can own a Bugatti, without needing a second mortgage.

Henson razors

Image: KnowTechie

Sometimes, the classic way is the best way. While your fancy electric shavers are fine for everyday use, some occasions call for a closer shave. Henson’s used all their decades of aerospace engineering know-how to create a safety razor that removes unnecessary flex from the blade, reducing razor burn or irritation to a minimum. After all, you shouldn’t have any tolerance for lesser razors.

There you have it! A quick guide to some of the best shavers you can buy today.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.