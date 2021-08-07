The best HP printers money can buy you right now

HP aka Hewlett-Packard has been at the top of the marketplace for office electronics for decades now, so they know a thing or two about printers. They make a wide range from inkjets to laser, in both monochrome (that’s black and white to most people), or color, and printer or all-in-one which also feature scanners.

With such a huge selection, it might be hard to figure out which model is right for your needs. Do you need photo-accurate colors? Are you printing mostly text? Do you need a scanner, when mobile apps do a great job these days?

We dove into these questions and more and found our favorite HP printers for every task.

Here are the best HP printers for your printing needs

Best HP printer for small/home office

Image: KnowTechie

If you need to run your business out of your home (and who isn’t these days?), you need a dependable laserjet that can do it all. The $369.99 HP Neverstop 1202w boasts the lowest price per page printed of all HP printers, with up to 5,000 pages possible from the included toner tank. Each $15.89 refill gives you another 2,500 pages of printing, so you can print everything to your heart’s content for just pennies. Refilling only takes 15 seconds too.

That’s paired with up to 21 pages printed per minute, and a 150-page paper tray, so you can pump out black and white copy in no time. Oh, and it’s got WiFi, Ethernet, and WiFi-Direct, so you’ll always be able to connect to it. It’s also got a flatbed scanner, so you can digitize all your important documents and receipts.

Best HP printer for printing reams of text

Image: KnowTechie

If you need to print lots and lots of text, but don’t need the scanner of the above model, the $239.99 HP Neverstop 1001nw is worth checking out. You get the same 5,000 pages of toner included, which works out to less than a penny per page, all of the same connectivity options, and the same best-in-class mobile app for quick prints. You can even use that app to scan documents with your smartphone’s camera, so you don’t really miss the lack of the scanner.

It’s got the same 15-second toner refills, so you can keep on printing until the cows come home.

Best HP printer for printing photos

Image: KnowTechie

Laser printers are great for text, but what if you need to print in color, like for photo prints? Well, the $399.99 HP Smart Tank Plus 551 wireless color all-in-one printer is ready to party. The refillable Smart Tank system comes with two years of ink straight out of the box, and you don’t need messy syringes or tools to refill it – just squeeze the ink into the correct tanks. Nice. It’s also got a flatbed scanner, so you can save all of your old photos on your computer for posterity.

The HP black ink bottles are good for 6,000 pages of printing, and the color set of Cyan, Yellow, Magenta is good for 8,000 pages in full color. That’s a lot of photos, so better stock up on photo paper! Other features include dual-band WiFi, so it’s rock-solid whether you’re printing over the network or directly from your smartphone using the HP print and scan app. Oh, and it can print at up to 11 pages per minute.

Best HP printer if you need to fax things

Image: KnowTechie

The $449.89 HP Smart Tank Plus 651 Refillable Ink Supertank Printer builds on the platform of the HP Smart Tank Plus 551, adding a document feeder style scanner, so you can scan up to 35 pages in one go. That makes it great for fax needs if that’s something you do a lot for work.

It uses the same Supertank system for easy ink refills and comes with two years of ink in the box. Ink refills are cheap too, at roughly $15 per color.

As with most of HP’s printers, you can use Bluetooth and the HP printer app to set up the printer for first use, or for changing settings throughout your day.

Best HP printer to never run out of toner

Image: KnowTechie

The $199 HP LaserJet MFP M234dwe is a printing beast, with up to 30 pages per minute speeds, a flatbed scanner, and auto two-sided printing. Oh, and it comes with 6 months of free toner with HP Instant Ink, which automatically ships you more toner when the printer detects you’re getting low. That’s one less task you need to remember to do.

It has dual-band WiFi for solid connectivity, HP’s best-in-class mobile app, and an extra year of HP warranty because this model comes with HP+, their premium subscription for cloud features, and Instant Ink. The only drawback? You have to use original HP toner cartridges on this model, you can’t go and find compatible third-party toners.

HP really doesn’t need much introduction, they make dependable printers and now you can get refillable inkjets instead of DRM-locked ink cartridges so they’re better for the planet (and your wallet). You’ll have no trouble finding a printer for your budget or your needs case, and the Smart Tank and LaserJet Pro models are particularly good for the longevity of their ink or toner.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.