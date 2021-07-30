The summer is halfway through, but that doesn’t mean it’s ending anytime soon. There’s still time for socially distanced backyard BBQs, hiking the outdoors, fishing those lakes and rivers you’re used to, or camping away from society until things calm down somewhat.

Whatever you decide to do this summer, technology is here to make it a little bit easier. Whether it’s creating a mosquito-free zone around camp, providing light through the darkest nights, or providing some first-aid if anything goes wrong, we’ve scoured the internet for you.

Here’s the best tech for your outdoor adventures.

Suunto 9 Peak

If you think most outdoorsy GPS watches are too bulky, Suunto’s new 9 Peak is worth checking out. It’s the thinnest and smallest smartwatch they’ve ever made, and it’s also the toughest. It was made for extreme adventures, training or racing, and has 25 hours of battery life in GPS mode, so you can use it to map out longer backwoods trails.

Track your blood oxygen levels, map out stopping points on your trek, and measure all your daily metrics to find out your fitness levels. Oh, and Suunto’s heatmaps show you the routes most traveled, so you can follow the herd or avoid it.

Casio PRT-B70 series

Love fishing? The tug-of-war between man and nature, time outdoors, the cooler of beer… Help land that big catch for dinner with Casio’s PRT-B70 connected watches, which feature Fish-in-time, that show the best fishing times for a given location and date.

It’ll even give you a probability of catching something, so you can pick the best fishing hole before you head out. You’ll also get time levels, moon age, and sunrise/sunset times, everything you need to plan your trip. The only thing it won’t do? Cast your line for you.

PowerSeeker fish finder

Once you’re out on the water, you might want to know exactly where those fish are hiding. PowerSeeker is a floating sonar device that will show you where the fish are, and how far under the water they are. It can detect them up to 80m away and feed you a constant stream of information like water temperature, depth, the topography of the bottom, and more. With a four-hour battery life, you’ve got all the time you need to hook your dinner.

PurePerfomance mask

Masks aren’t going away anytime soon, especially with the Delta variant. Get comfort and filtration with PurePerformance’s masks, which feature Puramid Filtration Technology to skim out particles down to three microns in size.

They’ve got adjustable ear loops and custom nose inserts for adjusting to your face, and they look pretty darn snazzy. This might be the last mask you ever buy.

Traeger WiFire grills

Grilling is the favored pastime for many in the warmer months, and Traeger is one of the best ways to grill. The WiFi-connected pellet grills have superb temperature control for perfect cooking, meat probes for making sure everything is done to perfection, and ceramic-coated grill grates for easy cleanup. Oh, and they’ve got Alexa-control, to change temperatures, timers, or even monitor your cooking. Get that perfect wood-smoked taste this summer.

Segway Ninebot Drift W1

eScooters are so last year. Glide around this summer on Segway’s Drift W1 electric rollerskates, which use gyros to keep you balanced on the single wheels. They’ve got a top speed of 7.5mph, can run for 45 minutes, and have a max bodyweight for the user of 220lbs. They’ve even got tail lights, so you can use them in the dark. Once you get the hang of shifting your center of mass to operate the throttle you’ll be gliding around with ease.

Razer Anzu

Sunglasses are a near-necessity during the summer months, but why stop by just blocking those harmful rays? Razer’s Anzu smart glasses have inbuilt microphones and speakers, so you can listen to your music or take phone calls while still keeping situational awareness as your ears aren’t plugged by earbuds.

The lenses block 99% of UVA and UVB, and if you’re inside, you can swap back to the blue-light-blocking lenses that filter 35% of those circadian-rhythm-breaking blue rays. The internal battery is good for five hours of music listening, gaming, or voice calls, and they’re IPX4 splash-proof, so you can get break a sweat without breaking them.

iLive Indoor/Outdoor Dual Bluetooth Speakers

One of the minor annoyances of Bluetooth speakers is that you only get mono sound; since you usually only have one speaker. Not so with this kit from iLive, which gives you 360-degree sound with 20 hours of playback at 50-percent volume.

They come with removable spikes for outdoor use and are water-resistant. The top of each speaker is a small solar panel for trickle charging while in use, so you can extend your enjoyment.

BioLite SolarHome 620

While being out in the wilderness has its own kind of fun, it’s no fun stumbling around in the dark. Change that with this full lighting and power kit from BioLite, which combines Lighting, switches, a 20 Wh battery bank, and a 6W solar panel to recharge it during the day.

Oh, and it’s got an inbuilt FM radio and SD card reader for MP3 playback on the battery bank, so you’re never away from music to soundtrack your time in the wilderness.

Thermacell Radius Zone

Nobody wants uninvited guests at their BBQ, and that goes double for mosquitos. Banish the little bloodsuckers with this handy gizmo from Thermacell that creates a 15-foot zone of sweet bliss from the clouds of annoyance.

It’s powered by a rechargeable battery with 6.5hrs of runtime, but you can always attach it to a solar-charged power bank for extra mosquito banishing time. Make sure to pick up some extra refills, as the starter kit only has a 12-hour use time, and the refills can last up to 40 hours.

MyMedic MyFak

Before you head off into the wilderness (or your backyard, whatever), it’s worth picking up a med-pack. Seriously, you really shouldn’t go anywhere without a first aid kit, and MyMedic has some of the best around.

These MyPak kits come in handy zip-open, hard-wearing packs that are perfect for mounting behind your car’s headrests or strapping onto your backpack for easy access.

We hope that some of this cool tech helps your adventurous spirit find your way around the backcountry, feed your nearest and dearest, or give you the tunes to jam out with. What are you waiting for? Go get lost!

