The best new iOS and Android apps to download in February

Android:

Beat Hazard 2 ($3.99)

Grab this early access bullet-hell, rhythm game and experience your music collection as never before. Each track will generate a new player ship, and a new boss ship, and literally everything in between. Oh, and it’s a solid twin-stick shooter, with Bluetooth controller support. That’ll get your blood pumping.

Bio Inc. Nemesis (Free)

The latest in the medical malpractice series will be hitting your small screens on February 26, when you can choose from 30+ deadly docs to become the best worst doctor in the world. Basically you’re out to subvert the medical practice, making your patients worse instead of doing no harm. Sounds great to play when on the subway if you ask me…

If you’ve got a Google Play Pass subscription, here’s what you need to be checking out:

Sonic the Hedgehog™ Classic

Look, you might have opinions about the recent movie, but hear me out. This is the Sonic game that started it all decades ago, remastered to 60 fps and tweaked to perfection for mobile gaming. The soundtrack has also been remastered, and once you start playing, it’ll get stuck in your head for dayssssss…

Samarost 3



Play as a space gnome and visit nine beautifully drawn alien worlds with your flute, on a journey to find the mysterious origins of the universe. If that doesn’t hook ya, I don’t know what will. I mean, SPACE GNOME.

ADV Screen Recorder

Recording your screen on Android normally requires you to root your device, but not ADV Screen Recorder. Now you can create video how-to’s to help your family members, or to start your own YouTube channel. Sweet.

iOS:

Pascal’s Wager ($6.99)

You probably know all about Souls-likes now, but the aRPG formula will never die if games like Pascal’s Wager keep coming out. Boasting over 20 hours of content, four playable characters, and all the dark fantasy you could ever need, it’s a romp of colossal proportions. Just make sure you’ve got a Bluetooth controller handy, cause just like all souls-like games – it’s unforgiving and you’ll need all the help you can get.

Company of Heroes ($13.99)

One of the best RTS games of all time gets an outing on iOS this month, as Company of Heroes joins the ranks in the App Store. Direct two squads of American soldiers starting on D-Day and bring victory to the Allies. The UI has been tweaked for rapid-fire controls using the touchscreen, and the graphics have been updated to perfectly match the retina screen of your device. Just an FYI, it takes 6GB of space minimum so clear out some clutter before downloading.

If you’re an Apple Arcade subscriber, make sure to check out the following as well:

Secret Oops!

Imagine if James Bond was really Mr. Bean. Now imagine that suitcases are being stolen all over the world, and that stupid spy is the only person who can get them all back. Meet Special Agent Charles, who’s only going to complete his mission with some help from you. Tap your way to victory by disabling everything in Charles’ path, so the dumbest spy alive, well… stays alive.

In a cool twist, the game can be played in AR mode, with up to four players cooperating to keep Charles as the “best spy in the world.”

Butter Royale

Grab your culinary tools cause the Battle Royale genre is turning into a food fight. Battle up to 31 other players and get yourself to the fridge for prizes, but watch out for the hot butter – if it hits you, you’re toast! Squad up with three friends or go solo in this epic food fight.

Charrua Soccer

Remember Sensible Soccer? Well, it’s kinda back, with the retro 3D fun of Charrua Soccer. Play Friendlies, Competitions, and Penalty Matches, all from the comfort of your touchscreen. That’s gotta be good for a few hours of fun, at least.

