The best Super Bowl TV deals

We have a few days left until the Super Bowl, and while we’re excited to see who’s going to win the game, we’re also quite excited because it’s a fabulous opportunity to upgrade your entertainment system by getting a brand-new TV.

In essence, TV manufacturers and retailers use these deals as a perfectly timed play, a Hail Mary pass to consumers’ wallets. It’s the TV companies’ way of saying, “Let’s make this Super Bowl super memorable, starting with your viewing experience.” And honestly, who can resist that?

And this Super Bowl is no different, and thankfully, there are plenty of deals that deserve your attention right about now, so let’s dive right in.

Best Super Bowl Smart TV deals (2024)

How to pick your Super Bowl TV

When choosing a new TV for Super Bowl LVIII, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First and foremost, size matters! You want a screen that’s big enough to immerse yourself in the game fully, so consider going for something in the 55-65-inch range. Remember, the bigger, the better.

Also, make sure your TV has a high refresh rate to avoid any motion blur during those fast-paced plays. Another important feature is 4K resolution, which will give you crystal-clear picture quality and make you feel like you’re right on the field.

And don’t forget about sound – a proper soundbar or home theater system can really enhance your viewing experience. So, whether you’re rooting for your favorite team or just tuning in for the commercials, these are the things to look for in a TV for the big game.

Our choices above check all the boxes, plus our very favorite – a great price! And if you need a way to stream the game live, Paramount Plus is offering a free 1-week trial.

