The best Super Bowl TV deals
We have a few days left until the Super Bowl, and while we’re excited to see who’s going to win the game, we’re also quite excited because it’s a fabulous opportunity to upgrade your entertainment system by getting a brand-new TV.
In essence, TV manufacturers and retailers use these deals as a perfectly timed play, a Hail Mary pass to consumers’ wallets. It’s the TV companies’ way of saying, “Let’s make this Super Bowl super memorable, starting with your viewing experience.” And honestly, who can resist that?
And this Super Bowl is no different, and thankfully, there are plenty of deals that deserve your attention right about now, so let’s dive right in.
Best Super Bowl Smart TV deals (2024)
-
$1,149.99$629.99
The Hisense U6HF is nearly half off before the big game and we're excited for this discount! With a bight screen, 4K images, and voice remote, it's all you could ever want.What We Like:
- Massive screen size.
- Impressive discount.
- Comes with Fire TV built-in.
-
799.99
One of the best deals we could find right now is for the Samsung TU69OT, which is $500 off at Best Buy. This is an impressive discount, no matter how you put it and given the super high quality of the device, you really shouldn't miss out on it.What We Like:
- Fabulous 4K UHD display.
- Super large TV.
- Can perform 4K upscaling.
-
The Sony X90L series TV is a fantastic choice for anyone who wants to watch the game in style this year. With a 21% discount, it's available for a great price.What We Like:
- Great contrast, color, and brightness.
- Runs on Google TV and allows voice search.
- Has a Game Menu.
-
$549.99$389.98
If you're on a budget but still want a 4K TV, then the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is a great choice. The 55-inch model is nearly 30% off ahead of the Super Bowl.What We Like:
- Super affordable.
- Runs on Alexa and allows voice control.
- Delivers 4K video.
-
$3,597.99$2,297.99
Premium TVs are always on our favorite lists for obvious reasons - they deliver super high quality. This time around, you can save nearly $1,300 on your purchase, making it the perfect time to get the Samsung S90C.What We Like:
- Premium TV with fantastic features.
- Very large 77-inch display.
- Offers Dolby Atmos object tracking.
How to pick your Super Bowl TV
When choosing a new TV for Super Bowl LVIII, there are a few things to keep in mind.
First and foremost, size matters! You want a screen that’s big enough to immerse yourself in the game fully, so consider going for something in the 55-65-inch range. Remember, the bigger, the better.
Also, make sure your TV has a high refresh rate to avoid any motion blur during those fast-paced plays. Another important feature is 4K resolution, which will give you crystal-clear picture quality and make you feel like you’re right on the field.
And don’t forget about sound – a proper soundbar or home theater system can really enhance your viewing experience. So, whether you’re rooting for your favorite team or just tuning in for the commercials, these are the things to look for in a TV for the big game.
Our choices above check all the boxes, plus our very favorite – a great price! And if you need a way to stream the game live, Paramount Plus is offering a free 1-week trial.
