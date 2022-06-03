The best TweetDeck alternatives for Mac users

Mac users who are fans of the TweetDeck app recently got some bad news. Twitter announced that it was phasing out the app and that the last day it would be available is July 1, 2022. Many users are having to say goodbye to the app for good.

Of course, you can still use the TweetDeck web app in a browser, but it’s not the same thing. The TweetDeck Mac app was the last remnant of TweetDeck’s standalone app. The Windows version and both mobile versions were phased out years ago.

So that leaves a lot of Mac users in the dark when it comes to apps for their favorite social media platform.

So, what is the best TweetDeck alternative for Mac users?

Fortunately, there are a few alternatives out there that might be able to replace TweetDeck, at least in some fashion. Let’s see what apps are out there.

Twitter for Mac

Image: Twitter

The obvious replacement option for TweetDeck would be the Twitter for Mac app. But considering it’s the official app for the platform, you would think it would be more popular than TweetDeck originally, right?

Well, that’s just not the case. The Twitter app for Mac is very similar to Twitter.com in your web browser. It’s a great option for reading and composing tweets. You can also use the app to send direct messages and browse the platform using the search feature.

But it doesn’t contain some of the useful extra features that are found on TweetDeck. You can’t schedule tweets for certain times, and you can’t set up multiple feeds. It’s a great option if you’re used to using the regular Twitter web app, but it’s not much more than that.

You can get the official Twitter app for free on the Mac App Store.

Tweeten

Image: Tweeten

Another alternative to TweetDeck is Tweeten. And this option is much closer to the functionality of TweetDeck. Tweeten is actually based on the TweetDeck app and carries with it a lot of the same tools and features.

Like TweetDeck, Tweeten can be used to separate your timeline into different columns however you’d like. You can also schedule tweets and manage multiple accounts from the Tweeten app.

For fans of the TweetDeck app on Mac, Tweeten is most likely the best replacement option available. It is built upon the TweetDeck platform itself. And it provides a lot of the same tools and features that TweetDeck users have become familiar with.

Tweeten is available as a free download on the app’s website.

Twitterrific for Mac

Image: KnowTechie

Twitterific is another storied Twitter app for Mac that has been around for a long time. Originally developed back in 2007, Twitterrific has evolved over the years to deliver an alternative to the main Twitter app with a few extra features.

The main selling point of the Twitterrific Mac app is the ability to set up multiple timelines in columns, similar to what you can find in TweetDeck. This makes it a good option for users that need to manage more than one Twitter account at a time.

Additionally, the Twitterrific app syncs your reading positions across your other devices, such as iPad or iPhone. That means you can easily pick up where you left off in the timeline when you switch to the app on a different device.

Twitterrific is the first paid app on this list, available as a one-time purchase of $7.99 from the Mac App Store.

TweetBot for Mac

Image: KnowTechie

The final TweetDeck alternative on our list is TweetBot for Mac. The app is similar to Twitterrific in that it offers something similar to the original Twitter experience with multiple timelines broken out into columns.

The app also features similar iCloud syncing capabilities so you can easily pick up where you left off in the app on another device. And Tweetbot has a few extra features, as well, that are unique to the app.

One of the cooler unique features is the ability to leave notes on people’s profiles. If you ever have a hard time remembering why you follow someone, you can add notes to act as quick reminders that show up when you navigate to someone’s profile.

Tweetbot is available for download on Mac at the company’s website. It comes with a 14-day free trial but will cost $9.99 if you want to continue using it after that.

Say goodbye to TweetDeck for Mac and hello to something new

The days of a standalone TweetDeck for Mac are over, but the app had a good run. And at least you can always still use the app through a web browser if you really can’t live without it.

But as one figurative social media doop closes, another opens. The end of the TweetDeck for Mac app paves the way for a new app to take its place.

While none of these apps mentioned are exact replacements for TweetDeck, they all offer some extra level of functionality that you don’t find at Twitter.com.

And these apps are constantly growing and evolving. Who knows, you might try one of these alternatives out and find that you like it better than the TweetDeck app anyway.

