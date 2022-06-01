RIP: The TweetDeck app for Mac is dead

The TweetDeck app for Mac is being phased out. The last day it will work is July 1. That’s a long run for the app, which was launched in 2011, shortly after Twitter purchased TweetDeck for $40 million.

That means the only way to use TweetDeck will be through the web app. Twitter already axed the Windows version of TweetDeck in 2016. The iOS, Android, and Adobe AIR versions disappeared in 2013.

Now the Mac app is also disappearing on July 1. Twitter says that it’s to “focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview.” RIP to the Mac app, you’ve been our friendly companion for a decade now.

We're saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview. July 1 is the last day it'll be available.



You can still use TweetDeck on web and more invites to try the Preview will be rolling out over the next few months! — TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) June 1, 2022

Due to Twitter’s shutdown of the TweetDeck for Mac app, the web application will be the only option. That still looks the same as it did years ago unless you’re in the preview beta.

That said, you can hack your way into the beta by changing a small string in the developer view of your browser.

The other recent TweetDeck news is that Twitter might be limiting access to those who subscribe to Twitter Blue. That would suck for those of us who prefer to use TweetDeck.

Then again, if revenue is coming in, maybe Twitter can actually update the web app and give us new desktop apps.

