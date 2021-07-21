Twitter is testing a newly redesigned TweetDeck – here’s how to try it

TweetDeck has a fresh coat of paint, as Twitter announced yesterday that the beloved tool of social managers has new tools that are being trialed. Twitter might turn TweetDeck into a paid subscription down the line, but for now, it’s free to use.

New features being tested include a fully-featured tweet composer, advanced search, new column types to drop into your view, and a way to group columns for a cleaner workspace. Those might change as the testing goes on, or more features might get added.

Currently, only a few select Twitter users have access to the redesigned TweetDeck, but thanks to app wrangler Jane Manchun-Wong, anyone who takes a couple of minutes of time can also get the new version. We’ll show you how.

We’re testing new features in TweetDeck for a small group in the U.S., Canada and Australia. These include a full Tweet Composer, new advanced search features, new column types, and a new way to group columns into clean workspaces. https://t.co/7bTiwBPmea — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) July 20, 2021

Here’s how to test out the revamped TweetDeck

Want to try out the new TweetDeck design even if you weren’t selected for the test group? Read on and we’ll show you how.

Go to TweetDeck in a desktop browser Open Developer Tools In Google Chrome: That’s either Ctrl+Shift+C or click on the three-dot menu > More Tools > Developer tools. In Safari: You’ll need to enable Developer Tools in Safari > Preferences > Advanced > “Show Develop menu in menu bar”

Then go to the Develop menu and “Show Web Inspector” or press Option+Command+i In Firefox: Either go to Tools > Web Developer > Web Developer Tools, or press Ctrl+Shift+I Click on the Console tab, if it’s not the default view Copy and paste the following into the text entry box at the bottom: document.cookie = “tweetdeck_version=beta” and hit Enter Reload the webpage and you should have the new UI for TweetDeck, along with a popup asking you to import your settings

Now you’ve got the new TweetDeck preview. If you don’t like the default view, you can change the column sizes and other features by clicking on the settings icons next to the column names. These only show up when you hover over them with your cursor, however.

