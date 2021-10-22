The GTA remastered trilogy finally has a trailer – here’s what has changed

Rockstar Games is known for giving us one of the most thrilling and provocative trilogies that none of us probably should have been allowed to play growing up.

Nonetheless, millions of kids spent countless hours in GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas, and Rockstar is buying into that nostalgia with the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Previously revealed a few months ago, Rockstar has been working on a remaster of the trilogy that really brought the franchise into fame. The games will officially release on November 11 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

To help build hype for the trilogy’s release, Rockstar has delivered a new trailer showing off some of the improvements that have been made. It’s been 20 years since GTA III came out and almost 15 years since we got Vice City, so there’s plenty of room for improvement for these remasters.

The reveal trailer gives some really good side-by-side look at some of the games’ cutscenes. Graphics have been greatly improved, which is to be expected when remaking a game from two decades ago.

What I noticed the most was the improved shadows and lighting. Driving through tight city streets with the sunlight glaring through buildings seems to be much improved in the GTA Trilogy – Definitive Edition. But just about every graphical aspect has been improved, from better resolution to cleaner and sharper designs for people and vehicles.

But graphics, alone, likely won’t be a big enough upgrade to keep people excited about these remasters. Fortunately, it looks like the games’ controls will be updated with a more GTA V-style layout. Hopefully, driving and gunplay mechanics have been updated as well.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition is launching its digital edition on November 11, with a physical release planned for December 7. There’s also a planned iOS and Android launch for the trilogy for some time in 2022.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.