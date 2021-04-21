The new Magic Leap 2 AR headset will be revealed later this year but it’s probably not for you

Magic Leap has had an interesting journey, with its original headset only selling 6,000 units during its first six months. Things seem to be on track now, however, as the company is preparing to unveil its latest AR headset later this year.

This information comes from Protocol in an interview with Magic Leap CEO Peggy Johnson. While Magic Leap originally set out to be a consumer AR product, the company has since pivoted to focus on enterprise customers and the upcoming headset is no exception.

Johnson believes that the Magic Leap 2 could be a great help to healthcare workers, stating, “Augmented reality may transform health care more than any other industry, at least in the near term.”

In the Protocol interview, Johnson states:

“To take it a step further, we are looking at the needs of the surgeon inside of the operating room, so that there could be an overlay of digital content on the actual patient. If you’re in the midst of an operation, and there’s something you haven’t seen before, you can call in someone who’s done hundreds of those operations during the operation.“

The new headset is expected to be lighter and have a wider field of view. Johnson notes that the Magic Leap 2 will be 20% lighter and nearly half the size of the original AR headset from the company.

In the interview, Johnson notes that the Magic Leap 2 will be fully shown off later this year and available through an early adopter program. A full release is planned for 2022.

