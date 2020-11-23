The PlayStation 5 is “absolutely” sold out, according to Sony CEO Jim Ryan

If you’ve been having a hard time securing a next-gen console, just know that you’re not alone. While I would love to come in here and tell you not to worry, that sadly isn’t the case, at least with Sony’s PlayStation 5.

In an interview with Russian news site TASS, Sony CEO Jim Ryan spoke about the hardships of launching a console during a pandemic. We already knew that Sony was having trouble with PS5 demands and manufacturing due to shutdowns, but the interview gives a more intimate look at what the company was going through.

While the interview is definitely worth a read, one important thing to note is on current supply and demand and what Ryan is seeing from their end, and what that means for people looking to snag a console.

When asked about first-week sales, Ryan says, “Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold. ” He goes on to say, “I’ve spent much of the last year trying to be sure that we can generate enough demand for the product. And now in terms of my executive bandwidth I’m spending a lot more time on trying to increase supply to meet that demand.”

Basically, this means that getting your hands on a PlayStation 5 is going to be a challenge in the coming months.

Stores like Walmart and Best Buy will almost certainly be releasing more units during Black Friday sales, but there’s really no word on how many consoles will be available, meaning you’ll still need to be quick on the mouse if you want to even have a chance of getting a console for the holiday season.

Sadly, resellers and bots are to account for some of the issues with getting a console. Currently, these people are reselling consoles on sites like eBay for upwards of $1,000.

