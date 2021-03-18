YouTube Shorts is now rolling out for everyone in the US

We recently spoke about YouTube Shorts coming to the United States. The TikTok rival has been in limited beta in the US since March 1, and now, the beta is rolling out to all US users over the next several weeks.

Many people may have already seen YouTube Shorts on display on mobile devices. The videos are 60 seconds or less and may contain music. According to TechCrunch, the company has agreements with over 250 music publishers around the world. All of that music is available for use on the platform.

The feature has several tools that help creators make content on the platform. In addition to adding music, creators are able to stop and start the video with the touch of a button. Many other features exist, such as adding text to the screen at a certain time and slowing down or speeding up video, and these features are looking to make YouTube Shorts competitive with the incredibly popular TikTok app.

YouTube wants to give TikTok some competition

YouTube Shorts has been around since September of last year and was originally launched in India. The beta in the United States has shown that the YouTube Short videos appear on a certain shelf on the main YouTube page. From there, users can watch and scroll through shorts at random, as well as like and comment on individual videos. Users can also click on hashtags within the videos to be redirected to similar options.

This feature has all the right things to help YouTube compete against TikTok in the short video market. The ability to put the Shorts right on everyone’s front page is certainly beneficial for YouTube, but the video mega-platform will still have its work cut out for it. TikTok is immensely popular, and it doesn’t look like it is going anywhere any time soon.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: