These Master & Dynamic wireless earbuds usually cost $249. This deal brings them down to $149

In the market for new headphones? Maybe you need to upgrade your current pair or replace the ones you recently lost. If that’s the case, Master & Dynamic’s MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones are on sale for just $149 with promo code TAKE40. These earbuds typically sell for $249.

The MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones are the second generation of the original MW07. The signature handcrafted acetate body and stainless steel case are infused with technical features and maintain our signature brilliant sound.

With up to 40 hours of total playtime, Bluetooth 5.0, and added features including feedforward Active Noise-Cancelling and Ambient Listening Mode, the MW07 PLUS is an exceptional true wireless listening experience.

Sure, $149 can be a tough pill to swallow, but compared to the original price, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck here. Either way, the choice is yours. The TAKE40 promo code is valid until January 31 so be sure to jump on this while you can. Click the button below for more info.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.