Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is down to $850 at Amazon right now

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook Air, specifically one with Apple’s new M1 processor, but are just waiting for the right time and price, well, today is your day. Amazon is currently knocking off $150 off the price of the 8GB Ram / 256GB storage model, knocking the pricing down to $850. A $49 discount is automatically applied at checkout. This would normally cost $999.

The MacBook Air model available today features the Apple-made M1 processor, along with a base-level 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Space gray, gold, and silver are the three color options you can choose from. The only kicker with this deal is that’s it’s only good for today or until supplies run out. Come midnight, the price goes back up.

This is a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their current laptop to one of Apple’s latest flagships. Paying $799 vs. the usual $999 seems like a no-brainer to me. Click the button below for more details.

