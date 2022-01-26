This Target deal scores you 4 Tile Mate trackers for just $40

Nobody likes looking for the remote control, keys, or any of the multitude of personal items that seem to go missing on a regular basis. That’s where the Tile Mate trackers come into play. Add them to anything you can think of, then ask Google to help you find where you’ve misplaced them.

And if you’re looking to finally get some, Target has a pretty killer deal that gets you a 4-pack of Tile Mate trackers for just $40. This 4-pack usually sells for $70, so you’re getting a $30 discount, which is pretty sweet if you ask us.

We suggest jumping on this sooner than later as this deal could disappear at any time. So yea, wouldn’t hurt checking out asap. It’s either that or wait until the next deal rolls around. Click the button below for more info.

