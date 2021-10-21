This 27″ Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor is down to $249 in this early Black Friday deal

What’s a gaming PC without a proper gaming monitor? Nothing. So if you’re looking to upgrade your current setup or just need to bite the bullet and kick that old monitor to the curb, we highly suggest checking out this 27″ Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor because right now it’s down to just $249. It typically sells for $399.

All the monitor’s technicals details can be found here, but for a quick rundown, its 240Hz refresh rate eliminates lag, even in fast-paced scenes. It features a curved design, which heightens concentration for a more immersive experience. It also features an advanced contrast ratio for greater clarity when navigating dark scenes.

A $150 discount on this monitor is out of this world, and if you’ve been meaning to scoop up a new monitor, well here’s your excuse. Either pay the $249 now or pay the full sticker price later. The choice is yours. And if you need more options, Best Buy has plenty of more Black Friday deals here.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.