This guy created his own prosthetic hand and I’m pretty sure the Terminator is jealous

The world of prosthetics has grown tremendously in recent years, with some truly amazing things being created by companies worldwide. But what do you do if you don’t want to pay the hefty price tag typically associated with such things?

Well, you make your own, of course! That’s exactly what Ian Davis did for his hand, making (one-handed) a prosthetic device that replaces the four fingers on his left hand. The hand can open, close, and even spread. You can check it out in action below.

Check out Ian Davis’ prosthetic hand in action

In addition to its current features, Davis also notes that he has plans on adding functionality that will let him individually control his fingers, adding even more control over the prosthetic.

Between the extremely impressive technical features and the fact Davis built this with one hand, one can only assume he is mere years away from creating an entire exosuit or maybe just a kick-ass Terminator Halloween costume.

