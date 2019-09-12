Gadgets
This OCLU action camera lets you edit your videos without a computer
Oh, and it does some other cool stuff too.
There’s a ton of action cameras on the market nowadays, but they’re mostly just shrunken-down versions of normal cameras. Not so for this one from OCLU, which has been designed to be sleek and rugged, so it stays out of the way of your experience while being as tough as you are.
It’s 300 bucks of pure adrenaline.
The OCLU Action Camera has an on-camera editor to trim your fails
The coolest thing for this new action camera for me is the LiveCut feature. That provides on-camera editing functionality to let you trim your fails from the roll. Well, unless you want to keep your fails for blooper reels – your choice.
It’s also a capable action cam without this, able to go toe-to-toe with the existing crop. That means high specs like:
- 4K 30 fps recording, or up to 120 fps at 1080p from a 1/2-inch, 12.4 MP sensor
- Image stabilization
- Interchangeable battery
- Universal 1/4-inch tripod mounting
- Motion-triggered recording for use as a wildlife camera
- Two independently isolated microphones with wind reduction
- GPS when connected to your phone
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- Multiple one-touch modes to choose from
- Only 101g with battery installed
- IPX7 water resistance, or waterproof to 50m with the OcShell case
Everything sounds great, and the OCLU Action Camera already has a trophy case of big European design awards. Will the innovative shape and on-camera editing help it break into a market dominated by a couple of major players and a host of copycats? Maybe, as OCLU has built out a huge ecosystem of accessories for almost any use case you can think of.
What do you think? Interested in this action camera for OCLU? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
