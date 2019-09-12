This OCLU action camera lets you edit your videos without a computer

There’s a ton of action cameras on the market nowadays, but they’re mostly just shrunken-down versions of normal cameras. Not so for this one from OCLU, which has been designed to be sleek and rugged, so it stays out of the way of your experience while being as tough as you are.

It’s 300 bucks of pure adrenaline.

The OCLU Action Camera has an on-camera editor to trim your fails

The coolest thing for this new action camera for me is the LiveCut feature. That provides on-camera editing functionality to let you trim your fails from the roll. Well, unless you want to keep your fails for blooper reels – your choice.

It’s also a capable action cam without this, able to go toe-to-toe with the existing crop. That means high specs like:

4K 30 fps recording, or up to 120 fps at 1080p from a 1/2-inch, 12.4 MP sensor

Image stabilization

Interchangeable battery

Universal 1/4-inch tripod mounting

Motion-triggered recording for use as a wildlife camera

Two independently isolated microphones with wind reduction

GPS when connected to your phone

WiFi and Bluetooth

Multiple one-touch modes to choose from

Only 101g with battery installed

IPX7 water resistance, or waterproof to 50m with the OcShell case

Everything sounds great, and the OCLU Action Camera already has a trophy case of big European design awards. Will the innovative shape and on-camera editing help it break into a market dominated by a couple of major players and a host of copycats? Maybe, as OCLU has built out a huge ecosystem of accessories for almost any use case you can think of.

