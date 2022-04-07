This Samsung deal saves you $100 on a Galaxy S22+ or S22 Ultra

Samsung’s newest Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra have only been out for a couple of months now. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much change in pricing and discounts have been pretty rare.

To make up for it, Samsung is currently offering a $100 instant credit with the purchase of a Galaxy S22+ or S22 Ultra. Additionally, the company is also offering a $50 instant credit with the S22.

Samsung tells KnowTechie that these offers will populate automatically at the bottom of the page, above the “continue” button (where you’ll add the product to your cart). From here, you’ll then be taken to a page where you can choose how to spend your Samsung Credit.

Coincidentally, the timing couldn’t be any better. Samsung is running a huge sale that discounts a bunch of Galaxy S22 accessories by up to 35%. When you combine this with your $100 Samsung credit, you have yourself some amazing savings.

If you’ve been mulling the idea of a new Galaxy S22+ or S22 Ultra purchase, this is a good excuse as ever to jump on this deal. Saving $100 to spend on accessories you’ll eventually end up buying is a no-brainer. Click the button below for more info.

